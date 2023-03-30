Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Trading Up 0.3%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 269,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 696,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 637.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 47,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 129.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,083 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 47.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

About Teucrium Wheat Fund

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

