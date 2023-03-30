Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Position Lowered by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 470,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,453 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $33,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Textron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Textron by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TXT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.30. 284,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

See Also

