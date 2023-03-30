TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Down 24.9% in March

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TFFP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. 48,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,705. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.
In related news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 177,000 shares of company stock worth $153,780 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
