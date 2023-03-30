The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Short Interest Up 20.6% in March

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 527,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Pennant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $66,736.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,536.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Pennant Group news, Director Barry M. Smith acquired 4,464 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $66,736.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,163 shares in the company, valued at $271,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith bought 25,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $383,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $655,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PNTG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.01. 123,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.11.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.