thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the February 28th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.0 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:TYEKF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.89. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $9.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

