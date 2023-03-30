Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Till Capital Price Performance

TILCF stock remained flat at $4.26 during midday trading on Thursday. Till Capital has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

