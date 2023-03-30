Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Till Capital Price Performance
TILCF stock remained flat at $4.26 during midday trading on Thursday. Till Capital has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.
About Till Capital
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Till Capital (TILCF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.