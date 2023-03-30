Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,723 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 1.7% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after purchasing an additional 621,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.35. 897,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

