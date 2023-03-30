Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. CNH Industrial accounts for 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,423,000 after purchasing an additional 918,910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,108,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,570,000 after buying an additional 38,098 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 74.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,433,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,865,000 after buying an additional 2,754,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 66.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,908,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,702,000 after buying an additional 2,348,855 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNHI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.51.

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

