Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,305.00.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $34.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,258.88. The company had a trading volume of 216,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,769. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,173.07 and its 200 day moving average is $994.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

