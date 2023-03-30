Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $4.44 on Thursday, reaching $451.73. 337,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,675. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $476.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

