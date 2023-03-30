Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 19778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a market cap of C$15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

Further Reading

