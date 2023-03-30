Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the February 28th total of 222,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 831,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tivic Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIVC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,101. Tivic Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

