Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 919,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,948.0 days.
Tobu Railway Price Performance
TBURF stock remained flat at $22.03 during midday trading on Thursday. Tobu Railway has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03.
About Tobu Railway
