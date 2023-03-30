Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.39

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.
Tokuyama Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.
Tokuyama Company Profile
Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.
