Toncoin (TON) Price Down 5.1% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.07 billion and approximately $18.92 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00029326 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017915 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00200034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,847.31 or 0.99992989 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.08894634 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $23,839,625.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

