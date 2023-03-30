Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,142,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 1,518,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tongdao Liepin Group Price Performance
Shares of TGDLF stock remained flat at $0.92 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Tongdao Liepin Group has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $0.92.
Tongdao Liepin Group Company Profile
