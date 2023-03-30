Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. 565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.02.

About Topcon

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

