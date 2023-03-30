Torah Network Price Hits $6.37 (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Torah Network has a market capitalization of $42.29 million and $134,189.24 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Torah Network token can now be purchased for $6.37 or 0.00022696 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Torah Network

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 6.42154469 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $136,082.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

