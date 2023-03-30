Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 31.5% in March

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,800 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 479,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,298.0 days.

Tosoh Stock Performance

Shares of TOSCF remained flat at $11.85 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. Tosoh has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

