Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 31.5% in March

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,800 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 479,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,298.0 days.
Tosoh Stock Performance
Shares of TOSCF remained flat at $11.85 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. Tosoh has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $11.96.
About Tosoh
