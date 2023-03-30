Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.84. 95,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

