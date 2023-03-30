Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,108 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 368% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,160 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,900,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,943,000 after buying an additional 3,088,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,563,000 after buying an additional 446,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after buying an additional 5,019,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after buying an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AGI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,012. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 121.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

