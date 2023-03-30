Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $278.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.63 and a 200 day moving average of $263.87. The company has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

