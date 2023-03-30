Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.8% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $189.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.34 and its 200 day moving average is $200.03. The company has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.