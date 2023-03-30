TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley downgraded TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $87.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

About TravelCenters of America

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

