TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley downgraded TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.50.
TravelCenters of America Stock Performance
Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $87.17.
About TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
