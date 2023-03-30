Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,500 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 287,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Trean Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 4,528.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Performance

Trean Insurance Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,471. Trean Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $313.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). Trean Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

