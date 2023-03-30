Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.12. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 333,900 shares trading hands.

Trillium Gold Mines Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$9.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

