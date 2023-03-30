Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $98.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.93.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

