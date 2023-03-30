TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,923 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.03. 1,852,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,546. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

