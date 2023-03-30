TrueWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,860,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.86. 380,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,666. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.58. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

