TrueWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF makes up about 1.7% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,990. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

