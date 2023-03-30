TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $487,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,164,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,281,637. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $209.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

