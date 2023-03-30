TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,242. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $152.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

