TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

LMT traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $473.45. 373,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.30 and its 200 day moving average is $461.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.