Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

