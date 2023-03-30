Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.61. 90,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 415,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TCNNF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $14.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded by Kim Rivers on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

