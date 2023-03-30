Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Twelve Seas Investment Company II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth $6,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWLV remained flat at $10.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,373. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

