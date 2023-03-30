U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the February 28th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on USEG. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:USEG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,717. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.92. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

