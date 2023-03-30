U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $88.03

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $88.03 and traded as high as $97.48. U.S. Physical Therapy shares last traded at $97.34, with a volume of 89,605 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 76.44%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $91,810.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,326.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $37,995.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $91,810.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,326.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,814 shares of company stock valued at $484,853. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,351.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

