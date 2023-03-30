UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €205.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €205.00 ($220.43) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($179.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €189.00 ($203.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($188.17) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($215.05) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of DB1 traded up €0.80 ($0.86) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €181.20 ($194.84). 292,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €148.15 ($159.30) and a 12-month high of €181.15 ($194.78). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €168.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €167.15.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

