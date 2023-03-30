UBS Group Reiterates $270.00 Price Target for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

UBS Group set a $270.00 price objective on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a reduce rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.72.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $269.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $666.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.08, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.03.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

