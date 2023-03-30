Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $538.30

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $538.30 and last traded at $536.37, with a volume of 643362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $526.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

