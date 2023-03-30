Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Short Interest Update

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 953,100 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 313,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $260,693.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 68.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $614,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 501,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 111,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of UCTT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.27. 29,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

