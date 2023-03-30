Ultra Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $71.61 million and $2.02 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,142.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00433630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00126615 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029274 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039765 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000582 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002955 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.23412493 USD and is up 8.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,689,203.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

