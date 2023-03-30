UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Update

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,200 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 677,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.49. 86,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,471. UMB Financial has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $587,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $101,678.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $700,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in UMB Financial by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

