Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Uni-Select to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Price Performance

UNIEF remained flat at $33.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 57 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Sélect, Inc engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts and automotive refinish and industrial coatings. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, GSF Car Parts UK, and Corporate Office and Others. The GSF Car Parts UK segment distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts across the United Kingdom.

See Also

