Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.06. Unico American shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 2,012 shares trading hands.

Unico American Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($2.53) million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 40.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded by Erwin Cheldin in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

