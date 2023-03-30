Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,040. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

