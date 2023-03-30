UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPMMY. UBS Group downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UPM-Kymmene Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,803. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

