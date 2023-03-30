Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 734,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,367,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Upwork Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,991 shares of company stock worth $704,683. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

