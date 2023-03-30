UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $7.24 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will earn $7.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.90) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on URGN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of URGN stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

